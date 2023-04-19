ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic was a time of rapid change. New data reveals that for many, the change included a new job.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released updated “job-to-job” data. The numbers reveal just how many people shifted to a new role during the later months of the pandemic.

In New Mexico, there are always some people switching from one job to another. But during 2020, an average of about 11,100 people switched jobs per month. But during 2021, an average of about 14,300 people per month were moving into new jobs from their old job.

So, what do the numbers mean? Generally, job-to-job numbers not only represent job switching but a transition from one job to a new job that better fits the worker. Often, these job switches also represent a boost in income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Across the country, states have seen people moving to new jobs. Data: U.S. Census Bureau

Job-to-job movement also often goes hand-in-hand with periods of economic growth. Here in New Mexico, state leaders have worked to try to stimulate the local economy following COVID-19 lockdowns. It’s possible that the increased job-to-job numbers indicate that the local economy has seen recovery.

Other states have seen similar boosts in job-to-job transitions in the later stages of the pandemic. Nevada, New York, and Oklahoma, for example, all saw boosts during 2021. But some states, like California, saw massive movement between jobs.