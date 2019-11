TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A fascinating piece of US history has ties to New Mexico.

According to the Taos News, Robert Smith found a copy of Grecian history. The book was written by sailor Charles F. Waldo who served on the USS Constitution during a naval battle off the coast of Brazil.

Smith sold the book to a close friend living in Taos but recovered the book after his death. After more research, Smith decided to donate the book to the USS Constitution Museum in Massachusetts.