NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo School District has started a new sporting event. They are going to hold Special Olympics for student-athletes.

The district released its Special Olympics schedule which runs from March 20 to April 26.

The events are a joint effort between five schools in the four corners area.

See the sporting schedule below:

  • March 20 – Tse Bit Ai Middle School Warriors for Kickoff
  • March 21 – Shiprock High School for #ChooseToInclude banner signing
  • March 22 – Kirtland Middle School for soccer event
  •  March 29 – Shiprock High School for basketball game at 1:00 p.m. 
  • April 6 – Tse Bit Ai Middle School for basketball game
  • April 14 – Kirtland Elementary School for a Kickball event at 9 a.m.
  • April 21 – Kirtland Central High School for #ChooseToInclude banner signing
  • April 26 – KCHS for Bocce Ball from 10:00 am to 1 p.m. (time could change)