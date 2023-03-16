NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo School District has started a new sporting event. They are going to hold Special Olympics for student-athletes.
The district released its Special Olympics schedule which runs from March 20 to April 26.
The events are a joint effort between five schools in the four corners area.
See the sporting schedule below:
- March 20 – Tse Bit Ai Middle School Warriors for Kickoff
- March 21 – Shiprock High School for #ChooseToInclude banner signing
- March 22 – Kirtland Middle School for soccer event
- March 29 – Shiprock High School for basketball game at 1:00 p.m.
- April 6 – Tse Bit Ai Middle School for basketball game
- April 14 – Kirtland Elementary School for a Kickball event at 9 a.m.
- April 21 – Kirtland Central High School for #ChooseToInclude banner signing
- April 26 – KCHS for Bocce Ball from 10:00 am to 1 p.m. (time could change)