NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation leaders are speaking out about an upcoming commercial mission to the moon.

The United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, sending a lander built by a Pittsburgh company to the lunar surface.

The Navajo president said the lander’s payload will contain cremated human remains. Indigenous people consider the moon sacred and putting human remains there is a “profound desecration of this celestial body.”

Navajo President Buu Nygren met with the White House, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and NASA to discuss the mission. He said the launch will go on as planned with the remains in the payload.

KRQE reached out to NASA representatives for comment but did not hear back.

President Nygren said he was told NASA does not control what private companies do, but the nation would be consulted in the future.