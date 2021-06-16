Navajo Police search for missing woman last seen in Sweetwater, Arizona

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ella M. Begay (courtesy Navajo Police Dept.)

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – The Navajo Police Department Shiprock District is asking for the public’s help in locating 62-year-old Ella Mae Begay. Begay was reported missing with the Shiprock Police District however, authorities say she was last seen by family on June 15 in Sweetwater, Arizona.

(courtesy Navajo Police Dept.)

Police describe Begay as having a slender build, is about five feet one inch tall and weighs about 110 to 120 pounds. Begay may be with her vehicle which is a silver 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck with an Arizona license plate AFE7101.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ella Mae Begay is asked to call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES