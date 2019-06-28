Navajo Police Dept. searches for missing toddler

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE)- Authorities are searching for a child who went missing Thursday, June 27, 2019.

The Navajo Police Department is searching for 21-month-old Kyron Kelewood. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, grey shorts, and blue shoes.

It is unclear how the child went missing and the case is currently under investigation. Friday morning, volunteers in the Shiprock community are gathering at the Shiprock Chapterhouse for a search team assignment and briefing.

Those wishing to volunteer in the search are asked to check in at the Shiprock Chapter House by calling 505-368-1081.