GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services are set for Friday for a Navajo police officer.

Sgt. Lamar Martin died Monday from a medical episode that occurred on Oct. 9. Funeral services are set for this Friday at Rehoboth High School, and he will be buried at the Gallup State Veterans Cemetery.

Navajo Police are coordinating with the New Mexico National Guard for the procession. A public reception will take place after, held at the New Mexico National Guard Armory.