Navajo Police Department confirms body of a missing man recovered

FORT DEFIANCE, AZ (KRQE)- The Navajo Police Department has confirmed they have located the body of a missing elderly man on Sunday following a week-long search effort.

Authorities say that Dennis Hardy Sr. was found Sunday afternoon after he was reported missing on Sunday, September 15 by his family after they did not find him in his home. Search efforts lasted throughout the week and involved the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Apache County Sheriff’s Office as well as members of the community.

“The Navajo Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dennis Hardy, Sr. As a community, we remained hopeful for a fortunate outcome. It is our prayer that the family can find some comfort with the closure of this tragic event. We want to thank our partner law enforcement agencies and community volunteers for their tireless efforts in searching for Mr. Hardy,” said Chief Francisco.