Navajo Police ask for help locating siblings

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation Police Department is asking for assistance finding two missing children. Seven-year-old Jayda John and 14-year-old Jaylee Spencer were taken from their uncle’s home in Fort Defiance on Sunday.

Police report that on Saturday, Nov. 21, the children were given permission by their mother to stay with their uncle in Fort Defiance. Authorities say on Sunday, Nov. 22, the uncle of the girls indicated that he left his residence to haul woods and when he came back his vehicle was missing and his girlfriend, Kristy Marie Pinal, her child, and his two nieces were not home.

According to police, Pinal contacted the children’s mother saying she would return that evening but never returned. Pinal is believed to be driving a 1998 green Saturn SI1 four-door sedan.

Authorities say in Pinal’s last contact with Jaylee and Jayda’s mother she indicated that she was with her parents who live in Whiteriver, Arizona. Anyone with information is urged to call the Navajo Police Department at 928-871-6111 or 928-871-6112.

Latest New Mexico News: