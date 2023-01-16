NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo lawmakers will host a town hall to discuss the Bureau of Land Management’s plan to block drilling near Chaco Canyon. Last year, the BLM proposed withdrawing more than 300,000 acres around the Chaco Culture National Historic Park, which would bar any new federal oil and gas leasing on that land.

The Navajo Nation Council has invited the public to talk about the move and what next steps they could ask federal lawmakers to take. The meeting is Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Nageezi Chapter House.