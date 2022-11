NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation will use some of its American Rescue Plan Funding to build more detox centers. The Tribal government has set aside around $19 million to build four new treatment facilities, including one in Shiprock, which only has one now.

The others would be in Chinle, Kayenta, and Tuba City. Right now, there are nine facilities on the Navajo Nation. There are also plans for two transitional housing facilities in Fort Defiance and Kayenta.