NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A top elected official in the Navajo Nation could face discipline for being drunk while on vacation. Council Speaker Seth Damon was in Las Vegas, Nevada with his family when he was photographed slumped in a chair in front of a gambling machine.

He admitted to his colleagues that he was intoxicated. There is now a bill in the Tribal council to place Damon on administrative leave without pay, saying he “brought disrepute” to the Nation and “must still face the consequences and repercussions of his conduct.”