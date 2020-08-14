Navajo Nation hosts virtual tribute for Navajo Code Talkers Day

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation honored Navajo Code Talkers in a special virtual tribute Friday. For National Navajo Code Talkers Day, special guests including the Marines, Miss Navajo Nation, actor Mark Ruffalo and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez express their appreciation.

During World War II, the Navajo Code Talkers helped the military use the language to create an unbreakable code for secret tactical messages helping the U.S. win the war.

“If it wasn’t for the code talkers, we would have not won World War II and we recognize that. We appreciate the contributions of our code talkers who have passed on some and some that are still here with us today,” said President Nez.

There are only four Navajo code talkers still alive today.

