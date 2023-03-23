NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Recent weather has made an impact on certain areas. Officials from Navajo Nation are warning drivers of rough road conditions after major flooding across tribal land.
Police said heavy rains have made several roads impassable, leaving some residents trapped in their homes.
Tribal officials are asking residents to gather resources to help those in need.