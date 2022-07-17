NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on how to spend more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Inez signed the agreement Friday, which spends $215 million for water and wastewater infrastructure.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues
- New Mexico: City officials break ground on new retail space development in Rio Rancho
- Crime: Judge dismisses murder charge against former Las Cruces officer
- Coronavirus: New Mexico health officials say new COVID variant could be 18 times more infectious
Also included in the agreement is nearly $100 million for home electricity, $120 million for high-speed internet, $130 million fo housing, and nearly $20 million for health care.