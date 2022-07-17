NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on how to spend more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Inez signed the agreement Friday, which spends $215 million for water and wastewater infrastructure.

Also included in the agreement is nearly $100 million for home electricity, $120 million for high-speed internet, $130 million fo housing, and nearly $20 million for health care.