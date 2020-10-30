Navajo Nation considering legislation to reopen casinos

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) –The Navajo Nation is asking the public to weigh in on the possible reopening of some of its casinos. Right now the committee is considering a reopening plan for four of its casinos in New Mexico and Arizona. The reopening plan they are proposing would allow casinos and other gaming facilities to operate at 50% capacity.

The Navajo Nation gaming facilities have been closed since March to limit the spread of the coronavirus. If the legislation is not passed, the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise will be forced to permanently close and layoff all employees by the end of November.

Public comments for Legislation No. 0262-20 may be submitted by email to 24thNNC@navajo-nsn.gov and comments@navajo-nsn.gov and navajonationpubliccomments@gmail.com. Please indicate your full name, chapter affiliation and reference Legislation No. 0262-20. The Office of Legislative Services will not include anonymous comments in the legislation packet. 

Written comments can also be mailed to:

Executive Director, Office of Legislative Services
P.O. Box 3390
Window Rock, Arizona 86515

