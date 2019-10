NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead last month.

Authorities say the person was wearing Dickies-brand pants and a belt.

Investigators say the person was so decomposed they are unrecognizable. They were found near Shiprock on Sep. 29.

At this point, investigators aren’t sure if this is a homicide. They’re just looking for more information.