Buoys are being replaced at Navajo Lake State Park ahead of the boating season | Courtesy: New Mexico State Parks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Navajo Lake State Park in northwestern New Mexico is almost ready for warm-weather visitors. Volunteers have been hard at work replacing buoys to prepare for the boating season.

The buoys receive a lot of damage from water, the sun, and vandalism. The fresh new buoys are being installed in their new homes getting ready for visitors this summer.