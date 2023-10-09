ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aside from the balloons, many people at Balloon Fiesta look forward to food at the event. One New Mexican staple is the Navajo Taco.

Dora Platero, founder and owner of “Platero Fry Bread,” a 100% Navajo-owned and operated business and one of the first to bring Navajo cuisine to the Balloon Fiesta. Platero started the business over 20 years ago in Santa Fe as a way to earn a living as a single mother. She started out at small local events and has since become a regular sight on vendor row at Balloon Fiesta.

“When we were selected we were just like, ‘wow we’re in this great event.’ This is an international event so we were pretty excited to be a part of it,” Platero said. She says they drive every morning from Santa Fe to Albuquerque during Balloon Fiesta week to set up for the event. Platero’s team has grown from just family members to staff from the Navajo Nation and surrounding pueblos.

They serve favorites such as, Navajo Tacos, lamb on fry bread and the Navajo burger. Platero says being a part of Balloon Fiesta means having the opportunity to showcase their culture to people visiting from all over the world.