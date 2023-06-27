NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justin Pioche, a Navajo Chef from Fruitland was a finalist for a James Beard Award. It’s one of the nation’s most prestigious awards in the culinary industry.

Pioche was just one of five chefs in the finals for the Best Chef: Southwest category for the James Beard Awards. Justin used to cook for his siblings growing up in Fruitland in the Four Corners area, but it was a high school competition that showed him he could do more in the culinary world. In 2014, he graduated from Arizona Culinary Institute and worked at different restaurants.

From there his life changed while on a family vacation in Florida and meeting celebrity Chef Robert Irvine. “I appreciate him and everything he does for the restaurant business and it’s nice to meet him and then he sat down and talk with me for a while and told me I need to get some real cooking he called Beau MacMillan and ask Beau to give me a job,” said Justin.

In 2020, Justin created Pioche Food Group with his sister and mother. Since then they’ve been able to take their dishes all over the world. “We’ve been able to travel to Alaska, we’ve been to Wisconsin,” said his sister Tia. “We did a 4-course dinner in Italy in an Italian castle which was awesome it was for 75 people.”

Cooking different food with a modern twist, Justin says they stay true to their culture when they cook Navajo dishes. “If we choose to do any Navajo foods we won’t play with the recipes so much we try to stay true to it but the presentation is totally different,” said Justin.

Justin along with his mom and sister Tia were on hand for the James Beard Awards ceremony earlier this month in Chicago. Although he didn’t win, Justin and his sister look at the business they started 3 years ago and can’t believe how far they’ve come. Justin and his sister are already thinking of their next project, which will be a food lab. They say the goal is to teach students and adults how to cook.