NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Native American leaders and land managers are meeting to discuss the proposal that would prohibit oil and gas development near Chaco Canyon. During tribal consultations this week, the All Pueblo Council of Governors said they will again express their support for the proposal which would prohibit development within ten miles of the national park.

The move would make the area off-limits to oil and gas leasing for 20 years. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland first proposed the move citing the cultural significance of the area. Comments on the proposal will be accepted through May 6.