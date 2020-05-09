National veterans cemetery coming to Sandoval County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The feds have signed off on a new veterans cemetery in Sandoval County. The state is offering up more than 200 acres of land near 550 and Paseo Del Volcan for the project. Commissioner Jay Block says county officials, lobbyists and members of Congress were instrumental in getting the VA to choose Sandoval for the cemetery.

“This was Republicans and Democrats coming together to support veterans and this was one team, one fight. It’s a huge win for Sandoval county, it’s a huge win for our veterans, and it’s a huge win for our veterans’ families,” said Block.

Right now, there are two national veterans cemeteries in New Mexico, in Santa Fe and Fort Bayard. In recent years, there has been a push to add more cemeteries so military members can be buried closer to their own communities. The state opened its own veterans’ cemetery in Fort Stanton and Gallup, with one in Angel Fire opening soon.

