ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Sunday marks one of the great national wonders as National Parks were entrance-free across the country.

The National Park Service has 418 sites across the nation from the Grand Canyon and Yosemite and Sequoia out west to the Great Smokey Mountains and the Everglades in the east.

If you missed out Sunday, you can celebrate the next free entrance day on September 28 for National Public Lands Day, and again on November 11 for Veterans Day.