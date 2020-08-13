National Park workers wear pins to commemorate women’s suffrage

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Park Service is celebrating 100 years since women won the right to vote. If you visit a National Park or monument during the month of August, you will see workers wearing these Jailed for Freedom pins.

They are fashioned after the pins worn by the so-called Silent Sentinels of the early 20th-century, women who were jailed or mistreated for speaking out. The 19th Amendment, granting the women’s suffrage in the United States, was formally adopted on August 26, 1920.

