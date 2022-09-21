LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, September 24 is National Public Lands Day and entrance fees will be waived for all of America’s National Park Service sites. Along with Saturday’s no entrance fees, Bandelier National Monument will be hosting a Wilderness Cleanup Day on Monday, September 26.

The cleanup will consist of a 4-mile round trip hike to remove old research equipment from backcountry wilderness areas. Those interested in volunteering or have questions can contact Wilderness Ranger, Mark Peterson at 505-672-3861 or send an email to mark_m_peterson@nps.gov.