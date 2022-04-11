NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This Saturday, people can visit any national park or monument for free, including those right here in New Mexico like Bandelier and Carlsbad Caverns. It’s to kick off National Park Week.
Entrance fee waivers do not include fees such as camping. More information is available online.