National lab in New Mexico seeks new hazardous waste permit

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
stockimg LANL - Los Alamos National Labs_1520204014871

(KRQE/File Photo) LANL – Los Alamos National Labs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Los Alamos National Laboratory is seeking the renewal of its hazardous waste permit, a process that could be contentious as critics point to what they say are unresolved problems at the northern New Mexico lab.

The state Environment Department and the lab began holding meetings to take comments and educate people about cleanup efforts.

Lab officials say it’s too early to comment about the permit renewal, but state officials say guidelines for cleaning up and managing old and new waste at the lab will remain essentially the same.

The permit is up for renewal for the first time since 2010.

