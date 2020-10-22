National Insurance Crime Bureau releases top 10 stolen cars list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Do you own a vehicle that has a higher chance of being stolen? A report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau details the vehicles most commonly stolen in New Mexico. These include vehicles ranging from a 1997 Honda Civic up to a 2015 Kia Optima as well as various types of pick up trucks. In a Facebook post featuring the list, the Albuquerque Police Department advised New Mexicans to lock it or lose it.

