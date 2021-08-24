National Forest invites public to virtual meeting on visitor fees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service is holding a public meeting about proposed changes in New Mexico including fees. Officials say current fees aren’t keeping up their maintenance and operation costs. Under consideration is a $40 annual pass that would allow visitors unlimited access to day-use sites on all five national forests in New Mexico.

The meeting is on Sept. 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. To sign up, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r3. American Sign Language interpreters will be available. If you need different accommodations, please contact Ryan Means at ryan.t.means@usda.gov or 505-257-5988 by Sept. 1.

According to a news release, the proposed changes include increased and new fees at some developed recreation sites, such as campgrounds and day-use sites, managed by the Carson, Gila, Lincoln, and Santa Fe National Forests and the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands. The Forest Service says the comment period on the proposed changes ends on September 30.