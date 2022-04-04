NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Kids with the National Dance Institute of New Mexico performed in-person for the first time in two years. The dancers performed “We are Here” which showcased how resilient kids have had to be throughout the pandemic.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: New Mexico Department of Transportation warns against driving high
- Crime: VIDEO: Prisoner takes over van during jail transport
- Vaccine: Keller vetoes council attempt to bar future vaccine mandates
- Community: Local brewery raises funds for 6-year-old battling brain cancer
The students helped put the show together, drawing on their experiences and what they wanted to convey to the community. NDI students in Santa Fe will perform The Little Prince April 8 and 10.