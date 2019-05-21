National Anthem singers needed for Burning of Zozobra, Santa Fe events

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - People can perform the national anthem at one of three events in Santa Fe including the Burning of Zozobra. Performers of all ages are invited to audition in June.

The Santa Fe Kiwanis Club is holding auditions to perform the National Anthem at the 95th Annual Burning of Zozobra. Three finalists will be chosen, with the winner singing the National Anthem at the Burning of Zozobra while the first runner-up will sing the anthem at Santa Fe's Annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Villa Linda Park.

The second runner up will be able to sing the National Anthem at the Annual New Year's Eve on the Santa Fe Plaza on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. The deadline to apply for the auditions is June, 7, 2019 by 6 p.m.

Tryouts will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Santa Fe High School Gymnasium from 2-4 p.m.

Click here to apply to audition.



