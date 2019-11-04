NASA streams White Sands spacecraft test

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Boeing spacecraft training will be available to view from your cell phone.

NASA TV will be airing the Boeing Starliner Pad Abort Test happening from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday, November 4 at the White Sands Missile Range. The test will demonstrate the spacecraft’s ability to quickly escape the launch pad in case of an emergency on launch day.

The test aims to protect astronauts by guiding them away from the launch pad in the event of an emergency before liftoff. The Starliner has four launch abort engines that will use thrusters that will move the spacecraft a mile above and north of the testing area.

For more information on the training and to see the stream live, click here.