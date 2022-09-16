NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico state officials are honoring the work of the NASA team that successfully grew New Mexico chile in space. “These peppers have the best combination of performance and flavor in the nearly two dozen types we’ve tested,” said Matt Romeyn, Principal Investigator, Plant Habitat 04.

Friday morning, New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Wittee presented certificates to the Plant Habitat-04 team. Last year NASA says they grew 48 red and green chile peppers on the International Space Station.