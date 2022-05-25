LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A NASA team is celebrating after a successful test run for its Boeing Starliner spacecraft. The unmanned taxi touched down at White Sands Missile Range, more than two years after software errors led to a botched first try. One NASA official called the mission “extremely successful” while a Boeing official said “on a scale of one to ten, I’d give it a 15.”

The capsule parachuted into the desert four hours after leaving the International Space Station with airbags to cushion the landing and only a solitary mannequin on board. Based on the results, astronauts are expected to climb aboard for the Starliner’s next trip to the space station, reducing NASA’s reliance on Russia for rides back and forth.