Nambé sold to British manufacturers for $12M

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

(courtesy Santa Fe New Mexican)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A famous New Mexico business has been sold to new owners. Nambé LLC, famous for its silver kitchenware, has been sold to a British manufacturer for $12 million.

The company originally out of Santa Fe has been owned by the Hillenbrand family for nearly 40 years. However, the new buyer tells the Santa Fe New Mexican Nambé has a great design ethic, calling it “contemporary and chic”.

Stores are expected to open up in other states and merchandise will soon be sold overseas in the U.K.

