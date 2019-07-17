Nambé sold to British manufacturers for $12M

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A famous New Mexico business has been sold to new owners. Nambé LLC, famous for its silver kitchenware, has been sold to a British manufacturer for $12 million.

The company originally out of Santa Fe has been owned by the Hillenbrand family for nearly 40 years. However, the new buyer tells the Santa Fe New Mexican Nambé has a great design ethic, calling it “contemporary and chic”.

Stores are expected to open up in other states and merchandise will soon be sold overseas in the U.K.