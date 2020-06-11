Mystery artists puts up fence, paints mural

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Almost overnight a wood fence designed to look like old west buildings sprang up in Roswell, but the big question is who is responsible?

“He’s put it together, and he’s painting this mural which is absolutely great, very great,” said Enrique Trujillo, co-pastor at Iglesia Bautista Church.

It’s a new mystery in Roswell. A fence showed up almost out of nowhere this month. An artist decided to fix a broken wood fence and use other pieces of wood to make old west buildings out of the fence. “The next day when I saw it again he had the first building complete and it looked real nice. I said that looked really really great, and a few days later he had the other building done,” said Trujillo.

Trujillo spoke with the mystery artist while he was working on the fence and thought he was the owner, but the next day the real owner of the property showed up wanting to thank and pay the artist for his work.

“He says, well I want to thank him for the fence that he’s put up. I told him Andy didn’t put it up, I told him there was another guy here working on it, I thought he was the owner. He says no, I’m the owner,” said Trujillo.

The owner left a message on the fence for the artist to contact him, so he can thank the artist for what he has done. The fence can be seen along Garden between Alameda and Tilden, which surrounds a vacant lot in a run-down area of Roswell, which the pastor says people tend to avoid, and this may change that.

“Whether we want to admit it or now, there are places we want to avoid and maybe this mural will attract some people and say hey we’ve got some artists here, we got some people that enjoy and have pride in the community,” said Trujillo

As for the identity of the artist, that is still a mystery until he comes forward to reveal himself. if anyone would like to donate paint or other materials stop by the Iglesia Bautista Church in Roswell and they will get them to the mystery artist.

