MVD to waive most late fees, other penalties

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The MVD is waiving most late fees and other penalties because of the coronavirus.

The waiver applies to things like registrations and driver’s licenses. State Police has also been directed not to issue citations for registrations and licenses that expire during the waiver period which started March 11, when the social distancing guidelines went into effect and will be lifted at the discretion of the Tax and Revenue Department.

Now Trending on KRQE.com

