MVD reissuing some driver’s license, ID cards due to error

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you recently got a new driver’s license or I.D. you may need a new one.

The state’s Taxation and Revenue Department says cards issued by the MVD between March 5 and March 22 left out street number information. They say it was caused by a programming error.

MVD is mailing out corrected licenses and I.D. cards to all affected customers. Once you receive the new card, you should destroy the older version.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources