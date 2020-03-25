MVD reissuing some driver’s license, ID cards due to error

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you recently got a new driver’s license or I.D. you may need a new one.
The state’s Taxation and Revenue Department says cards issued by the MVD between March 5 and March 22 left out street number information. They say it was caused by a programming error.
MVD is mailing out corrected licenses and I.D. cards to all affected customers. Once you receive the new card, you should destroy the older version.
