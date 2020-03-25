MVD reissuing some driver’s license, ID cards due to error

New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you recently got a new driver’s license or I.D. you may need a new one.

The state’s Taxation and Revenue Department says cards issued by the MVD between March 5 and March 22 left out street number information. They say it was caused by a programming error.

MVD is mailing out corrected licenses and I.D. cards to all affected customers. Once you receive the new card, you should destroy the older version.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞