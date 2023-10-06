SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Customers of the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) will now pay a higher fee when they use a credit card. The fee has been raised from $1.55 to $1.99.
Officials with MVD say that the fees are used to cover costs passed along by the division’s credit card processor. The fee has been $1.55 since 2018.