NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department is expanding its online services.
The department is now offering title transfers through its website, as long as the vehicle has been titled in New Mexico before. Out-of-state titles, or any transactions requiring a VIN inspection will still need to be done in person.