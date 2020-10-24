MVD making more services available online

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The MVD is rolling out new options to help customers conduct business without having to visit an office. Friday, the division announced senior drivers, aged 79 and older, can now renew their licenses online, something that previously had to do in person.

Now, if they submit their license information and vision test results on the website, they can complete the process remotely. MVD says it’s a way to limit the number of people visiting offices during the pandemic while protecting the community’s most vulnerable population.

“COVID has definitely made us think outside the box and think, how can we service our customers in the best way possible? So some of these initiatives did come out of COVID, like this one for customers 79 years and older,” said MVD Deputy Director Gerasimos Razatos.

There are also other remote options coming soon including self-serve kiosks for conducting MVD transactions, expected to roll out in December or January. The division is also working on making title transfers available remotely. New Mexican can still complete regular license renewals and registrations online as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss