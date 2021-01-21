MVD launches drop-off service for new vehicle registration

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division is launching a drop-off service for new vehicle registration. Beginning Jan. 25, drivers who need to register a car for the first-timer can make an appointment to drop off the necessary paperwork at a field office.

An employee will review the documents then contact the customer. The customer will also have to pay remotely. Then the new registration and license plate will be mailed to the customer.

According to a news release, the service is not available for out-of-state vehicles that do not already have a New Mexico title, which requires a VIN inspection before they can be registered. Also, customers needing only to renew an existing New Mexico registration can do so online at mvdonline.com, by phone at 888-683-4636 or at one of MVD’s two new self-service kiosks located Albuquerque Albertson’s Markets.

According to MVD, for this process to work, customers must bring all required documentation to their drop-off appointments. Then, after booking their appointments, customers will print and complete a form providing the information needed to process their registrations. Customers will also need to bring the completed forms to their appointments along with other necessary documents, including:

A copy of New Mexico credentials, driver’s license or ID card for all listed vehicle buyers. Those with an out-of-state license or ID will also need two proofs of residency.

Proof of current insurance for the vehicle

Original New Mexico title

Also, if applicable: