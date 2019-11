ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local veterans are getting a break from the Motor Vehicle Department.

The state is now giving disabled veterans two free license plates and registrations. In the past, they could only choose the “disabled” veteran plate for free.

Now, veterans can pick from any standard plate like a chile plate, turquoise plate and yellow centennial plate, or stay will the disabled veteran plate.

Senator Graig Brandt and Senator Ron Griggs sponsored the bill that made this possible.