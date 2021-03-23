MVD expands capacity at field offices, appointments available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More appointments are now available at Motor Vehicle Division field offices. The New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department reports that due to improving public health conditions, MVD offices have been able to expand their capacity and many now have next-day appointment availability.

According to the department, all services that can’t be completed online are available at most offices. However, road tests will only be conducted in counties that are designated green or turquoise.

The MVD Direct scheduler allows customers to check-in for appointments via text message from their cars when they arrive. Customers will then receive a text when their number is called.

The number of individuals allowed in MVD lobbies will continue to be limited and with the exception of counties designated as red, customers will no longer be screened at the entrances. However, they will agree when making their appointments to not show up if they are presenting any symptoms that are related to COVID-19.