MVD canceling appointments due to tiered county restrictions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The MVD is further limiting in-person appointments in an effort to help New Mexico counties get into the yellow and green tiers. This means that you can no longer renew your driver’s license in-person and that will have to be done online.

If you have an existing appointment, the MVD’s website says that you will receive a cancellation text or email. Additionally, senior citizens will no longer be able to walk-in and the state is no longer processing any out-of-state title transfers or road tests.

Face masks are required to enter MVD offices and you will be screened for high temperatures before entering. For additional information, visit mvd.newmexico.gov.

