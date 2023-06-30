NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on authorities to investigate a possible bias motive in the vandalism of a Mosque in Portales, New Mexico. CAIR is the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the nation.

Last week, vandals broke in to the Islamic Center and left thousands in damage. Ahmed Benssouda, who oversees the property, said the vandals ripped a Quran and poured a drink on it. “They went in to rip the Quran, Holy Quran, and poured beer on it. They went in stab like the whole entire like the drywall,” said Benssouda. Along with holes in the walls and a door, they found alcohol left behind, furniture destroyed, and trash everywhere. They even found a framed photo of Jesus Christ placed on top of the rubble. The vandals then returned later in the week and damaged the building’s A/C unit. Portales police told News 13 that they’re still looking into what happened. So far they’re not classifying the case as a hate crime.

The CAIR National Communications Direct Ibrahim Hooper released the following statement: