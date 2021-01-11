Musicians, artists come together for benefit concert to assist New Mexico food banks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top musicians, singers, and songwriters are taking part in the virtual “Food for Love” concert to benefit New Mexico’s food banks. The concert will be held on February 13, 2021, with artists such as Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett, David Byrne, The Chicks, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Earle, and Elle King joining the event.

Specials guests will include Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Governor Bill Richardson, Senator Tom Udall, George R.R. Martin, Ali MacGraw, and Hampton Sides. The concert will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m and will be live-streamed on the Food for Love website, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

The concert is free to view, though those participating are encouraged to donate to the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. Donations can be made anytime on the Food for Love website.

According to a Food for Love news release, all of the proceeds will go directly to providing nutritious meals to New Mexicans in every part of the state who are struggling with food insecurity. Every dollar raised can provide up to four meals for a New Mexico family in need.

Food for Love states that the pandemic and record unemployment has increased New Mexico’s hunger issues as one in three New Mexico children and one in five adults face food insecurity. Food banks in New Mexico are having difficulty trying to keep up with the overwhelming need.

Food for Love will provide assistance to all five of the state’s food banks including Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque an Las Cruces, the Food Depot in Santa Fe, the Community Pantry in Gallup, the Echo Food Bank in Farmington, and the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico in Clovis. The food banks offer emergency food assistance to families in every county.

