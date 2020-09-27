Museums reopen across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are taking advantage of the first weekend of reopenings for state museums. The 25% occupancy rule limits the number of visitors to 250 people at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science near Old Town.

Of course, people have to wear masks and maintain social distance. Visitors say they’re excited to see many of the new features, including the touchless dino wall, and new interactive panels surrounding the animatronic Bisti Beast. “It’s fantastic to be able to get out and do something, see the interaction of the dinosaurs, see the bones, basically bask in the education,” said Lon Gehrman of Albuquerque.

Other state museums and historic sites reopened along with the Natural History Museum on Thursday. A full list is on our KRQE Resource page.