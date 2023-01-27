ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Museum of Natural History and Science has partnered with a large company. The partnership will benefit New Mexicans in the area.

Thanks to Meta and Los Lunas Data Center, Valencia County and Isleta Pueblo residents can get into the museum for free starting February 1.

Those visitors will be able to check out the museum and planetarium for free all of February. They just need to prove their residence to the front desk with an ID or other documents.

Announced in late January, Meta granted $300,000 to the museum to help benefit educational visits for 5th graders in Valencia County. The money will also be used to create space science programming and planetarium shows.