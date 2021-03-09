Museum of the American Military Family celebrates 10th anniversary

WATCH: Full interview with Circe Olson Woessner, founder and director of Museum of the American Military Family

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center is bringing people together with shared experiences showcasing memorabilia and artifacts dating as far back as the Revolutionary War. This month, the museum will be celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Museum founder Circe Olson Woessner discusses the museum and why it’s a must-visit location in New Mexico. Located in a vintage house along Old Route 66, the museum has grown with four interpretive rooms, a special collections library, a new podcast, and more.

The museum is truly unique with a sole focus on the families of military servicemen and women. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the museum is asking military families, both active and retired, to submit a memory about their military service on a postcard or birthday card.

Cards can be mailed to:

MAMF 546B State Highway 333 Tijeras, NM 87059

The museum is currently open by appointment only. Visitors are asked to call 24-hours in advance at 505-504-6830 or 505-400-3849.

For more information on the museum, visit militaryfamilymuseum.org or visit the museum’s Facebook page.